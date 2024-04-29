Forecast Updated on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny, warm and humid! Highs: 82-90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and muggy. Maybe some fog in places by morning. Lows: 65-72. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and very warm! Highs: 82-90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 63-68. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of some scattered showers / storms. Highs: 75-82. Winds: SE-E 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 67-78. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
After an amazing end to the weekend on Delmarva, the one thing you will notice as you step outside is that you can feel the air getting heavy this morning. The humidity has started to go up and will set up for a very warm and muggy afternoon with temperatures climbing into the 80s for everyone with even a few folks trying to reach up and grab the 90 degree reading later today. We will see a lot of sunshine with the wind primarily out of the south and southwest that will help to keep funneling in the warmer air.
Overnight tonight, it wouldn’t shock me if some fog settled in some places as temperatures overnight only fall back into the 60s to near 70 degrees with this heavier air in place. Another warm day ahead with temperatures into the 80s on Tuesday where there will be a few extra clouds beginning to bubble as a cold front approaches us from the west. I think we will stay dry for the most part Tuesday, but we can’t rule out a stray shower / storm popping up in the late afternoon hours. I believe a better chance for some showers and storms enters the forecast during the day on Wednesday as the cold front arrives and pushes across Delmarva.
Late week brings a shift of wind off the Atlantic with cooler temperatures as temperatures only climb into the low 70s for highs on Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine. A weak warm front will press across Delmarva on Friday evening and Friday night and will allow temperatures climbing well into the 70s with Saturday and Sunday. This will come with chances for a few showers / storms over the weekend, but there isn’t anything organized for a chance of showers and storms until we get to Monday of next week with another cold front.