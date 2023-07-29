MIDDLETOWN, Del.-A Dover man has been identified as the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Middletown.
Delaware State Police say just after midnight on Friday, a black 2013 Hyundai Sonata was traveling in the right southbound lane on DE SR 1, north of the overpass for DE SR 299. A motorcycle, driven by 47 year-old Luis Lopez, was speeding in the left lane of Route 1 approaching a moderate left curve. Police say Lopez veered into the right lane, hitting the back of the Hyundai. Lopez was reportedly thrown from the motorcycle onto the left lane. Police say Lopez was then hit by a white 2022 Ford F-250 traveling in the left southbound lane.
Police say Lopez was not wearing a helmet. He died at the scene.
Both drivers, a Dover man and a Milton man, were not injured, according to police.