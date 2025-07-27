QUEEN ANNE'S CO., MD - Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a Pennsylvania woman on Friday night in Queen Anne’s County.
According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened on Friday, July 25th, around 10:48pm on Sudlersville Road near Duhamel Corner Road. Investigators say a 2020 Nissan Frontier traveling westbound failed to navigate a curve and crossed into the other lane of travel and struck an eastbound 2022 Chevrolet Malibu.
MSP says Lisa Marie Arisman, 56, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in the Malibu and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
The driver of the Malibu, 58-year-old John Arisman of Pittsburgh, was flown to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.
The Nissan’s driver, Kyle Wayne Crossly, 30, of Sudlersville, was transported to ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Delaware.
Maryland State Police say the crash remains under investigation. The agency’s Crash Team is leading the inquiry, and charges are pending consultation with the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.