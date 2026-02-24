Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM EST this afternoon. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 5 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&