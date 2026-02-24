Downed Power Poles

This was the scene on Tuesday as several power poles hung over a bridge on Deal Island Road. 
DEAL ISLAND, Md. -- Delmarva communities are still dealing with significant power outages in the aftermath of a blizzard that blanketed the peninsula.
 
While the snow has stopped falling and blue skies returned to the region on Tuesday, many neighbors, especially those without electricity, continue to struggle.
 
On Deal Island in Somerset County, the Deal Island-Chance Volunteer Fire Company has opened its doors to help neighbors in need.
 
The firehouse has been open as a warming center since Sunday night, and for the past 48 hours, it's given those without power a place to come hang out, grab a bite to eat, grab a cup of coffee, and even sleep.
 
"They've tried to tough it out at home, but they've gotten cold," said Dana Seiler, President of the Deal Island-Chance Volunteer Fire Company.
 
Power went out on Deal Island on Sunday night. Two days later, damaged power poles that hung over a bridge on Deal Island Road remained in place.
 
"Well, it just, it ain't no electric around here, you ain't got no electric, you ain't got nothing," said Gregory Price, chuckling.
 
Price was making light of a rough situation, but he said the past few days haven't been easy.
 
"It's just bad, you can't get on the island, you couldn't get off," said Price. "It was bad around here."
 
For neighbors like Price, the fire company has become a lifeline. Officials said 23 people have stopped by over the past two days to get food, warm up or rest.
 
"As a matter of fact, there were three people that stayed and slept here last night because they didn't want to have to go all the way up to Princess Anne and go to the shelter at Washington High School," said Seiler.
 
A spokesperson with Delmarva Power said crews are working around the clock to restore electricity to Somerset County communities.
 
However, the company said repairing a four-mile stretch of toppled or damaged power lines will take time. Downed wires and poles must be removed from the marshland, new poles must be brought in and installed, and wiring must be replaced.
 
According to Delmarva Power’s website, some customers could have their electricity restored as soon as Wednesday, while others may have to wait until Thursday.
 
The company said the link listed above, which is updated every ten minutes or so, is the best place to get up-to-date information on power outages.

