REHOBOTH BEACH, DE -- Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) hosted a virtual meeting Wednesday to discuss changes at Deauville Beach.
Rehoboth Beach previously leased Deauville Beach from the state for about 50 years, but DNREC says the city did not extend the lease ending June 30, 2023.
The property will soon return to state ownership, becoming part of the Cape Henlopen State Park management unit, according to a press release.
DNREC says the meeting Friday will not only help them finalize how much fees will cost at Deauville Beach, but it also gave the community a chance to share their ideas.
Anastasia Yasik, a frequent visitor to state parks, expressed openness to parking rate modifications if they align with those of other state parks.
"I find the fees to be reasonable for what you're getting," says Yasik. "To have the services and then just the grounds maintained. I think it's fine."
DNREC typically charges $5 per day for in-state cars and $10 for out-of-state vehicles at ocean parks.
Jeremy Sadler, another beachgoer, doesn't anticipate fee changes deterring his family's visits, but hopes the state considers adding amenities.
"A lot of times the state does provide facilities for visitors whether it's restrooms or water," Sadler remarked. "So I think that those avid features would be nice to see here."
However, longtime Deauville Beach visitor John Hughes opposes any changes.
"There's no reason to change a whole lot here," says Hughes. "Nice parking lot, reasonable fee, not too much. It's okay, don't mess around with it. Leave it alone."
Visitors like Yasik, Sadler, and Hughes are awaiting a final decision from DNREC regarding potential changes to Deauville Beach. Public feedback will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the beach as a state park.