DOVER, Del.- Delaware lawmakers are considering a bill which would require college health centers in the state to offer abortion pills for students.
This requirement would extend to the University of Delaware and Delaware State University, as they are the sole institutions in the state equipped with campus health facilities.
The bill, proponents argue, aims to enhance accessibility to critical healthcare services, particularly for students who may face challenges related to transportation. SB 301 would necessitate campus health centers to provide Mifepristone, an abortion pill effective for up to 70 days after conception.
However, opposition from pro-life organizations in Delaware argues that this measure is stretching the availability of services beyond necessity.
"It is an absurdity for me because if anything in Delaware access is ubiquitous, it's unlimited," remarked Moira Sheridan, board president for Delaware Right to Life and a vocal opponent of abortion.
Conversely, some students at DSU expressed support for the proposal.
"I am all for it to be pushed forward and to be available, and I don't think it is available enough," said MJ Sun.
Similarly, DSU student Nana emphasized the importance of widespread access to reproductive healthcare, stating, "It should not be accessible only at certain areas but women should have the ability to receive that healthcare from anywhere."
In a statement to WBOC, the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington voiced its opposition to the bill, asserting that "every procured abortion is a moral evil" and expressing concerns over the potential health risks to young women posed by distributing abortion-inducing drugs on university campuses.
Despite opposition, Sheridan anticipates that the legislation will pass.
"I am very, very discouraged that this is something that is going to fly right through," she noted.
As of Friday, the bill resides on the Senate ready list. This consideration coincides with other recent abortion-related legislative efforts in Delaware, including a bill aimed at mandating insurance coverage for abortions, which is also progressing through the state Senate.