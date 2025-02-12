DELAWARE - Advocacy groups in Delaware are raising concerns over an increase in HIV cases, calling on the state to step up funding for testing, prevention, and education as federal support declines.
The Delaware HIV Advocacy Coalition is leading the effort, urging state leaders to fill funding gaps left by federal cuts. According to the coalition, federal funding for HIV prevention programs in Delaware dropped by 64% in 2024, while HIV diagnoses increased by 10%.
David Mariner, executive director of Sussex Pride, says the current uncertainty is a critical moment to act.
“We're excited that there's an opportunity to end new HIV infections in Delaware,” Mariner said. “We have the knowledge and the tools now to prevent HIV infections in Delaware. We just don't have the funding.”
Sussex Pride is among several organizations that make up The Delaware HIV Advocacy Coalition. They say the funding would increase access to HIV testing, increase the availability of PrEP—a medication that prevents HIV transmission—and the create community-based programs to serve and educate at-risk populations.
“I would love to have a conversation about new and novel approaches that we can take for HIV prevention in our state with the new governor, with the new administration,” Mariner said. “I think that there's a lot of opportunities to think about doing things differently.”
Mariner believes Delaware has the potential to set an example for the rest of the country.
“We already have families that are moving to the state of Delaware because they want to provide medical care for their trans and non-binary family members,” he said. “We are already in some ways a place that people are looking to. But there's so much more that we could be doing to set a precedent for the state.”
The coalition is urging residents to contact legislators, spread awareness using #FundHIVPreventionDE, and participate in community events to advocate for increased state investment in HIV prevention and treatment.