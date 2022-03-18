DOVER, Del.– Delaware leaders have announced $56 million in broadband infrastructure grants to begin making high-speed wired broadband connections available to every Delaware home.
The award recipients, Comcast, Verizon and Mediacom, are current state of Delaware service providers with existing broadband infrastructure that responded to a grant application released in October 2021. The three companies will extend their existing coverage areas to serve more than 11,600 Delaware homes and businesses which do not have access to high-speed, wired broadband service, Gov. John Carney and State Chief Information Jason Clark said in Thursday's announcement. Construction is expected to begin in the next few weeks.
Broadband Infrastructure Grant Awards:
- Comcast - $33.1 million
- Verizon - $11.8 million
- Mediacom - $11.1 million
“Stable, high-speed internet connection is important for all Delaware families, students, and businesses,” said Carney. “Now, with the availability of federal funds, we are on our way to giving Delawareans across the state access to connect to school, work, health care, and more. Thank you to the Department of Technology and Information working toward our goal of being the first state to connect every residence and business to broadband internet.”
Over the next 36 months, Comcast, Verizon and Mediacom will build out and extend current infrastructure to deliver fixed, wireline internet access with transmission speeds that, at a minimum, provide 100 megabits per second (100 Mbps) download and 20 megabits per second (20 Mbps) upload.
Delawareans can find out if their area has internet access and report addresses that do not using Delaware’s Broadband Hub (https://gis.broadband.delaware.gov/). DTI plans to update the interactive map with expansion project updates and real-time data. Addresses reported as lacking service during the construction phase will be included within the current project.
The Broadband Infrastructure Grants are part of the part of the $110 million commitment to broadband infrastructure Carney announced in August 2021. Funding for this initiative comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The grants cover up to 75 percent of the capital construction costs, with the internet service providers contributing a minimum 25 percent match. Selections were made based on an efficient edge-out strategy extending the services of current vendors to close broadband gaps as outlined in the Delaware Broadband Strategic Plan. This plan was developed by a diverse group of stakeholders with representation from the public and private sector across the state. Applicants had to be current state of Delaware service providers with existing broadband infrastructure to be eligible for the grant.
For more information on investments with American Rescue Plan Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds, visit de.gov/rescueplan and de.gov/infrastructure.