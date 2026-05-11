LEWES, Del. -- Officials in Lewes heard updates from state lawmakers tonight as Delaware's Senate considers legislation aimed at increasing access to affordable homes in the state.
The proposed bill was presented to Lewes' city council during a meeting on Monday night. The bill would require Delaware counties, towns, and cities with populations greater than 2,000 to create comprehensive affordable housing plans.
"One of the most important things that was identified was local zoning and how that is a barrier to creating attainable and affordable housing," Delaware Senator Russ Huxtable said on Monday. Huxtable represents the Lewes area and introduced the bill. "Another one of the suggestions was comprehensive coverage plan work. This bill does both."
The goal of the legislation is to ensure that at least 20% of housing in each community is considered affordable. State and local governments would work together to achieve that target through things like zoning changes, expanded mixed-use housing, and development incentives.
“We need to bring capacity into our communities. That means the small businesses with employees, the healthcare system. These are the people who are part of our community. They should also be able to find a place to live around here," Huxtable said.
Community organizations say the need for affordable housing continues to grow across Sussex County.
“It is a hurting generation out there right now," Amanda Hall, a program director with Love INC. of Mid-Delmarva, said on Monday. "Young kids are coming out of school, they can't afford to live, they're living at home with parents because it's very difficult."
Hall said she supports efforts to increase affordable housing opportunities and hopes lawmakers focus on making units truly affordable for working families.
“If they're going to get duplexes that are going to be 800 for a duplex, that's great. But if not, that's really about where people can afford right now," Hall said. “Gas prices are almost at five dollars a gallon. It's just going to decrease what people can spend on living."
Huxtable said the bill is currently being workshopped in the Delaware Senate Housing and Land Use Committee.
Resources from the Monday night meeting in Lewes are available on the city's website.