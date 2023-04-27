Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 6 AM EDT Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected Friday afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&