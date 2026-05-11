KENT COUNTY, Del. - A proposed Delaware bill is sparking debate over school safety and whether trained employees should be allowed to carry firearms inside private schools.
Senate Bill 304, also known as the "Safe Schools Sentry Act," would create an exemption in Delaware’s Safe School Zone law, allowing authorized and trained private school employees to carry firearms or projectile weapons on campus.
Supporters say the bill would help private schools that cannot afford full-time school resource officers or constables.
Sen. Eric Buckson, who is sponsoring the legislation, says many smaller private schools are left vulnerable.
"They can pay for constables or SROs, but many small private schools can't afford that," Buckson said.
Buckson argues that schools without dedicated security can become "soft targets."
"So essentially they're left as soft targets and a soft target as we know, studying some of the folks who unfortunately show up at these schools seeking to do harm, that's what they look for," he said.
Under the proposal, designated "sentries" would be required to complete firearm training, active threat response training and school security officer training through the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. Participants would also need valid concealed carry permits or qualifying law enforcement credentials.
"This individual would have to go through the same types of training, but in doing so would then be allowed to be an identified carrier of a weapon or a projectile weapon of sorts. And hopefully never have to be used," Buckson said.
The senator also pointed to differences between public and private school security resources.
"Whilst children that are going to our public schools benefit from the fact that there is a school resource officer or constable there, that sends a clear message to anyone coming to that school that we have the ability to match fire with fire," he said. "Our private schools don't have that."
Still, not everyone is fully comfortable with the idea of firearms inside schools.
Kevin Charles, a grandparent of children attending private school, says school safety is important but concerns remain.
"Unfortunately, there have been too many incidents in the recent past," Charles said.
Charles says if schools choose to participate in the program, training and transparency would be critical.
"You want someone who is really thoroughly trained on use of not just in the use of the firearm, but how to respond to an emergency," he said. "It's one thing to have the weapon, but it's another thing to know how to assess the situation."
He also says parents should be informed if schools authorize armed sentries on campus.
"I believe that schools should inform parents as much as possible. And this is certainly one thing that I would want to know as a parent," Charles said.
Despite concerns, Charles says student safety should remain the top priority.
"You always want your children or grandchildren or other children to be safe and sound. And so I think whatever our schools can do to protect students, they should," he said.
Buckson says the proposal would simply give private schools another security option—since any training or hiring of "sentries" would be paid for by the school.
"It’s clearly a situation that you hope you never have to reference as a need, but that doesn't excuse the fact that right now I believe that we should move forward to give private schools that option," Buckson said.
Several other states have adopted similar exemptions allowing trained staff to serve in school security roles.
The bill has been assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration.