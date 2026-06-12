DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Delaware lawmakers are considering legislation that would extend the state's bar closing time by one hour, allowing establishments to serve customers until 2 a.m. instead of the current 1 a.m. last call.
Under the proposed legislation, that extra hour would be optional and would need to be enacted by ordinance. Towns and counties would have the option to maintain the current 1 a.m. closing time if they choose.
Supporters say the proposal would help Delaware bars, particularly in resort communities such as Dewey Beach, compete with neighboring states. Bars in nearby Ocean City, Maryland, are permitted to stay open until 2 a.m.
Dewey Beach bartender Amy Harrington said the change could benefit workers who rely on tips.
"We're a resort town, we work on tips. And the party doesn't stop in Dewey. So the later the better," Harrington said.
Harrington said the extended hours would provide advantages for businesses, employees, and the local economy.
"It's a win-win for everybody. The town, the economy, me, and the business," Harrington said.
However, not everyone supports the proposal.
Dewey Beach officials have raised concerns about the impact on public safety and law enforcement resources. Dewey Beach Town Manager Bill Zolper said extending bar hours would require police officers to work later into the night.
"Right now, last call's at one. The bars get out between 1:15 and 1:30. And then for about another hour and a half, people are milling around the town. So if you push that back to 2 am, now you're talking about almost 4 in the morning."
Zolper said the town's police department is already stretched thin, especially during busy summer weekends.
"We have up to 25,000 people here on a weekend. Our resources, our police department, are already stretched thin until 1 am. If we stay open until 2 am, that's gonna stretch it even further. We are adamantly against the bars staying open until 2 am here in Dewey Beach."
The bill passed the Delaware House on Thursday and now awaits consideration in Delaware's Senate.