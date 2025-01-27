DELAWARE -- As dead and sick birds presumed to have avian influenza continue to appear in Delaware, DNREC officials announced a collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture to increase collection efforts.
DNREC officials said, as of Monday, there are eight confirmed cases of avian influenza in commercial poultry flocks across the peninsula. The counties affected include Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Dorchester County, and Accomack County.
Holly Porter, Executive Director for the Delmarva Chicken Association, told WBOC the poultry industry is still at risk from recent outbreaks.
"We did have another incident or case this weekend that came out," Porter said. "Really it comes down to our migratory patterns. The snow geese have not quite moved out of the area so I think unfortunately we still have another few weeks."
Porter said the avian influenza threat is taking a toll on the peninsula's poultry industry.
"It's a stressful time for our growers, for our chicken community overall," Porter said. "I've talked to a lot of our growers. There's a lot of questions, and really, a lot of unanswered questions."
Joseph Rogerson, Wildlife Section Administrator with DNREC, said the shoreline is a hotspot.
"The coastal areas seem to be where most of the reports are coming in," Rogerson said.
Rogerson told WBOC their department has received more than 2,000 reports of dead or sick birds in the last month. Rogerson said they estimate there are roughly 200-300 wild birds actually infected.
"Someone talking about a dead cardinal underneath a window by their house, that was likely a bird strike. But, if someone calls us about 15 dead snow geese floating in the surf, you know, those are most likely infected," Rogerson said.
With all of those reports, Rogerson said the USDA stepping in is a relief.
"We can only be in so many places at any given time, and these reports are really scattered. Some of them take some time to get to, and clean up there at the site, which can preclude us from getting to another location."
DNREC officials ask those who see dead or sick birds, as well as other wildlife, to report their findings on DNREC's website.
Leaders from the Delmarva Chicken Association told WBOC they have no concern about any infected poultry getting into the food chain.