DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Community Foundation, in partnership with the African American Empowerment Fund of Delaware, has awarded $287,200 to 17 nonprofit organizations led by and serving Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) through the BIPOC Leaders and Communities Grants Program.
“These grants are part of the DCF’s larger work to advance equity throughout the state and expand the communities served by philanthropy,” DCF President and CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay said. “Through these investments, we are supporting community-driven change and building capacity among nonprofit leaders and organizations throughout Delaware so they can continue to grow and thrive.”
The 17 recipients are:
4th Dimension Leaders – $10,000
Train educators to lead equity efforts at the school and community levels.
American Civil Liberties Union Foundation – $20,000
Recruit and train Delawareans to be advocates on issues such as policing, sentencing, reentry and probation.
Center for Structural Equity – $20,000
Support employment, empowerment and community engagement and advocacy for youth impacted by and/or experiencing poverty and violence.
Choir School of Delaware – $20,000
Conduct strategic planning to pilot a workforce development program that builds a pipeline of people of color in music professions.
Delaware Adolescent Program, Inc. – $20,000
Conduct strategic planning and cultural competency training to ensure organization continues to best serve and strengthen young families of color in Delaware.
Delaware College Scholars – $19,000
Advance Social Emotional Learning in DCS Scholars and their families.
Developing Artist Collaboration – $20,000
Create a historical mural in West Rehoboth, honoring its rich cultural history and uplifting the voices of the original community members.
EDGE for Tomorrow – $20,000
Conduct strategic planning, advance board diversification and support student mentoring.
Harambee Delaware Fund – $20,000
Develop an online resource bank for nonprofit leaders of color in Delaware.
Love-In-Deed Community Development Corporation – $16,200
Support the RISE Independent Living program for youth aging out of foster care.
Mom’s House of Dover – $2,000
Upgrade website to better serve and connect with its community.
Network Connect – $20,000
Conduct strategic planning and professional development and launch CRM software.
One Village Alliance – $20,000
Conduct strategic planning and ensure it can continue to meet the evolving needs and challenges of the community it serves.
Pathways To Success – $10,000
Provide organizational leadership with skill-building, training and mentorship to improve delivery of services to youth, primarily youth of color.
Philadelphia Arms Townhomes, Inc. – $10,000
Conduct strategic and revenue planning, as well as staff and board development, to ensure long-term viability in meeting community needs.
Reel Families for Change – $20,000
Develop BIPOC entrepreneurs in the creative economy with tools and skills to benefit from market growth, economic recovery and contractual opportunities.
True Access Capital – $20,000
Transition to digital/cloud-based loan system in order to serve more BIPOC-owned small businesses in gaining access to capital.
The DCF said it is committed to infusing equity into its work. DCF officials said that in their effort to advance equity, they are engaging in new practices to amplify a broad range of voices and strengthen leaders who reflect the full diversity of Delaware demographics.
The DCF’s BIPOC Leaders and Communities Grants are underwritten by a group of charitable funds created by generous people who believe in the DCF’s work to build opportunity and advance equity in the First State. For a full list of those funds, visit delcf.org/impact-grant-funders.
This year’s Leaders and Communities Grants also were supported by gifts from Corteva and the First State Fund.