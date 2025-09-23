DOVER, Del. – Delaware has completed a sweeping overhaul of its statewide radio system, marking the end of its decades-old 800 MHz network and the beginning of a fully modern, IP-based communications platform for first responders.
The $63 million project, led by the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Division of Communications, was finalized yesterday, Sept. 22, with the decommissioning of the legacy system. The upgrade brings Delaware into full compliance with Project 25 (P25), a national standard for public safety interoperability.
“This is a transformational moment for emergency communications in Delaware,” said Eric Wagner, the state’s director of communications and Statewide Interoperability Coordinator. “We’ve transitioned from an outdated system to one that puts Delaware at the forefront of public safety technology.”
The state has invested $51 million in state-owned radios and $12 million in municipal systems to modernize emergency communications. Upgrades include reprogramming 18,000 radios, implementing TDMA technology to double capacity, and deploying advanced management systems. The network now features AES-grade encryption, full P25 compliance for multi-agency coordination, and a first-ever support agreement with Motorola Solutions.
The system also integrates with 700/800 MHz bands, cellular networks, and specialized platforms like Dover Speedway’s Moto Turbo system. Officials say the upgrade allows seamless communication across agencies and jurisdictions during daily operations and emergency responses.
Wagner credited state technicians for keeping the aging system operational while deploying the new one.
“Their dedication to Delaware’s first responders has been unwavering,” he said.
The previous system faced growing challenges due to obsolete equipment and limited parts availability. The new infrastructure provides long-term stability and positions the state to meet evolving public safety needs.