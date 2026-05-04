DELAWARE — Delaware lawmakers are considering legislation that would restrict the sale of energy drinks to minors, aiming to curb caffeine consumption among kids and teens.
If passed, the bill would prohibit anyone under 18 from purchasing energy drinks. It would not make it illegal for children or teens to possess or consume them, according to lawmakers. The measure targets beverages containing at least 100 milligrams of caffeine per 8 fluid ounces and would not apply to drinks naturally caffeinated through coffee beans or tea leaves.
Supporters say the bill is intended to limit unhealthy caffeine intake among minors.
“I think they should ban it for younger people. We don't need more kids hyped up on caffeine," Delaware resident Harold Youra told WBOC on Monday.
Youra said that the marketing of energy drinks, including their bright colors and packaging, can be misleading for younger consumers.
“It's kind of like the Joe Camel of our age. Just dangerous," Youra said. "Having grandkids, I know how much they want things that they see, whether they're good for them or not.”
Another Delaware resident, Ty Law, agreed.
"Kids see something really bright, and they wanna put it in their system because it looks good, even if it might not be good."
Law said regulation is appropriate. However, he did say there could be some exceptions.
“It has to be regulated. It shouldn't be against the law, but it has to be regulated," Law said. "I can understand for kids who are playing a sport and who are losing a lot of electrolytes and things of that nature. I get it. But if you're just moving from first period to second period and guzzling down energy drinks, I don't think that's a good idea.”
Youra also said there are pros and cons to regulations like the proposal.
"We have to be careful on how government steps and how it overreaches, yet it should protect us from things that aren't good for our health," Youra said.
If passed, the bill would impose fines on retailers who violate the rule. The proposal lists fines as ranging from $50 to $100 per violation, depending on the number of infractions from the seller.
The legislation was introduced in the Delaware House last week and is awaiting consideration in the Health and Human Development Committee.
No other U.S. state currently has a similar law in place, though some countries in Europe and Asia have implemented varying restrictions on energy drink sales.