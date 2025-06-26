REHOBOTH, DE — A Delaware House bill proposes barring food establishments from supplying items like utensils, napkins, straws and condiments unless customers specifically request them to cut waste.
The Economic Development/Banking/Insurance & Commerce Committee passed House Bill 111 on June 25 and is now up for consideration by the general assembly.
Supplying utensils and napkins is standard for many restaurants like Cilantro Cocina de Mexico in Rehoboth Beach that do big takeout business in the summer.
"Anyway that we can minimize as much dialogue between me and the customer when it's super busy, the best," Cilantro employee Maddy Corporen said. "That's kind of one of those things that you would just go ahead and throw in there."
If the bill is passed and signed into law, establishments could be subject to civil penalties starting at $100 for the third violation and $500 after a fifth violation.
"In the summer especially, we're so busy, we're not thinking super clearly about everything," Corporen said. "While we're setting up a to-go order, we might just like throw it in there and completely forget about it."
Laura MacDonald said she rarely needs utensils or straws when snacking on the beach on visits to Rehoboth with her family from the Annapolis, Maryland, area.
"If you know you need to ask for utensils, eventually you'll remember to ask for utensils or maybe you'll start carrying your own with you," MacDonald said. "I think we could all probably do a little bit better not to use single-use plastic."
Fines would not go into effect for violations until 2 years after ratification to give businesses time to familiarize themselves with the new restrictions before facing penalties.
House Bill 111 would allow restaurants to maintain or establish self-serve stations stocked with single-use food service items without facing violations.