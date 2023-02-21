DOVER, Del.- Polystyrene to-go containers are a staple in the restaurant industry, but some Senate Democrats want to ban them for the sake of the environment.
Sen. Trey Paradee (D-Dist. 17) introduced SB51 on Feb. 17. It would ban polystyrene to-go containers, along with single-service plastic coffee stirrers, cocktail and sandwich picks, and plastic straws (unless requested by a consumer.)
The Delaware Restaurant Association (DRA) thinks it's not the right time, considering the high demand for takeout since the pandemic.
"We are having a hard time finding materials, and to put mandates and bans on a specific type of packaging in this time we don't think is acceptable or reasonable for our members to comply with," said DRA President, Carrie Leishman.
Some restaurants in downtown Dover don't seem to be too concerned though.
"I think it's worth it, you know it's hard in the beginning but people get used to it. I could see us using a lot more paper products that are recyclable and aren't going to have an impact on the environment as much in the future," said Elijah, who works at the Coney Island Grill.
Just up the road, the manager at Simaron Pizza & Steak Shop reflected on the impact of their to-go container usage.
"It takes like hundreds of years for it to biodegrade, and as much [polystyrene] as we use, that's a lot of stuff just floating around our landfills and oceans," said Aiden Yousfkhanian. "So I'm all for it. Yeah, get rid of them."
The bill also includes exemptions for certain public institutions, such as fire companies, healthcare providers that provide long-term, acute, and outpatient services, and nonprofit organizations.
This is also something the DRA thinks is unfair.
"Nonprofits, fire halls and VFW's, their chicken dinners can go in [polystyrene] but this bill is singling out restaurants, and many of them are small ethnic establishments that have really small carry outs, and just can't afford to do it."
If passed, these restrictions would take effect in July 2025.
Similar legislation was introduced last session but never passed after failing to gain any support from Republicans. This year's bill now heads to the Senate Environment, Energy and Transportation Committee.
NOTE: Many people incorrectly use the name STYROFOAM® to refer to polystyrene in food service; STYROFOAM® is a registered trademark of The Dow Chemical Company that refers to its branded building material products.