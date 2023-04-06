DOVER, Del.- A proposed Senate bill could exempt religious child care education centers from certain state licensing regulations, potentially impacting hundreds of children.
Senate Bill 169, which passed the General Assembly in 2021, would require all early education centers to adhere to state regulations regarding licenses and certifications. That bill is expected to take effect in July 2024.
However, one Sussex County lawmaker has introduced a new bill that would exempt religious schools.
The bill's sponsor, Sen. Dave Wilson (R-Lincoln), argues that religious schools should not have to adhere to the same regulations as public schools.
“These private schools that are not using any state funds, I don’t know why they need to fall under the same guidelines as the public schools,” Sen. Wilson said.
Democratic Sen. Kyle Evans Gay (D-Dist. 5) believes this exemption may be a step in the wrong direction for child safety.
“The idea of the bill last year, Senate Bill 169, was to expand opportunities for licensing so that parents know when they send their children to a center they are at least subject to minimum health and safety requirements,” Sen. Gay said.
The potential impact of this bill is significant.
For instance, Christian Calvary Academy in Dover, which is home to just 375 students, may have to consider closing down if the updated bill does not pass.
According to the school head, Aaron Coon, complying with the regulations set forth in the Delaware Child Care Act is not feasible.
“The facility requirements in the regulation are not possible in our facility, which means we would have to buy a new facility or used facility and make a large move that is not possible right now financially or within the timeframe allotted,” Coon said.
The principal at Greenwood Mennonite School also argues that safety precautions are already in place.
“We do training on detection of child abuse with mandatory reporters and the fire marshal, the health department, they do inspect us," Principal Duane Miller said.
The bill will likely be heard in the Senate Education Committee again in the coming weeks. Senator Wilson has indicated he is willing to work with the Department of Education to make adjustments.