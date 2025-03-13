DELAWARE - A Delaware House Bill has been introduced that would lower a residency requirement for seniors to receive a property tax credit.
Introduced on March 12, 2025, House Bill 72 would amend title 14 of the Delaware Code to reduce the required period of residency in Delaware to qualify for the senior property tax credit from 10 years to 3 years.
The code originally stipulated 3 consecutive years of residency, but was changed to 10 years in 2017. This new bill would return the code to its original stipulation.
Bill 72 would not change the age of eligibility, which would remain at 65. If passed, the new change would apply to any seniors seeking a property tax credit in 2026.
House Bill 72 has been assigned to the Administration Committee and is expected to have a hearing within 12 legislative days.