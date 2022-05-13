Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG CONTINUE NEAR THE BAY AND ATLANTIC COAST THIS MORNING... Cameras and observations show that areas of fog continue to persist this morning. Visibilities are highly variable, but will drop to as low as one quarter mile at times. Visibilities will gradually improve during the late morning hours. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.