DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) has announced that they will hold a special Back-to-School and Sports Physical Day in each Delaware county this week. DPH says the event is open to all Delawareans who are looking for a back-to-school physical or sports physical to be eligible for participation in Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) activities.

Insurance will be accepted. Physicals will cost no more than $20 out of pocket, regardless of insurance status, according to DPH.

Walk-in availability for physicals will be limited, so DPH encourages making an appointment by calling the appropriate clinic. Those locations as well as event dates and times are listed below:

Kent County: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

  • 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • The Riverwalk State Service Center at the Riverwalk Shopping Center
  • 253 NE Front Street, Milford, DE
  • Call 302-424-7140 for appointments

Sussex County: Thursday, August 7th, 2025

  • 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • The Thurman Adams, Jr. State Service Center
  • 546 S. Bedford Street, Georgetown, DE
  • Call 302-515-3224 for appointments

For more information, you can go to: de.gov/physicals.