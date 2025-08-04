DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) has announced that they will hold a special Back-to-School and Sports Physical Day in each Delaware county this week. DPH says the event is open to all Delawareans who are looking for a back-to-school physical or sports physical to be eligible for participation in Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) activities.
Insurance will be accepted. Physicals will cost no more than $20 out of pocket, regardless of insurance status, according to DPH.
Walk-in availability for physicals will be limited, so DPH encourages making an appointment by calling the appropriate clinic. Those locations as well as event dates and times are listed below:
Kent County: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
- 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- The Riverwalk State Service Center at the Riverwalk Shopping Center
- 253 NE Front Street, Milford, DE
- Call 302-424-7140 for appointments
Sussex County: Thursday, August 7th, 2025
- 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- The Thurman Adams, Jr. State Service Center
- 546 S. Bedford Street, Georgetown, DE
- Call 302-515-3224 for appointments
For more information, you can go to: de.gov/physicals.