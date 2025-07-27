DELAWARE - The Delaware Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles and E-ZPass Delaware announced an upcoming free transponder event for the month of August.
The Delaware DMV and E-ZPass Delaware are offering free transponders throughout August for customers who open a new E-ZPass account.
State officials say the promotion begins on Friday, August 1st, and runs through Sunday, August 31st. They say offer applies to individual accounts only, commercial accounts are not eligible.
New customers can sign up by visiting ezpassde.com, calling 1-888-397-2773, or stopping by any E-ZPass Delaware location, including the main service center in downtown Dover.
The promotion comes ahead of scheduled toll increases on several major Delaware roadways.