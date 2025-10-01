DELAWARE– The state's Division of Motor Vehicles announced new service fees and increases going into effect Oct. 1.
This comes as part of HB 164, which lawmakers passed in June to boost the Transportation Trust Fund. Officials say funds will go toward infrastructure maintenance and improvement.
The changes include a new annual electric vehicle registration fee ranging from $60 to $900 based on vehicle weight. Lawmakers cited gas tax revenue lost to electric vehicles as a reason for creating the fee.
Other new fees include:
- Replacement driver's license ($20)
- New dealer license ($100)
- Dealer license annual renewal ($50)
- Commercial driver license restriction removal ($10)
- Special license plate design ($200)
The following fee increases are also effective Oct. 1:
- Document fee (5.25%, was 4.25%)
- Driver's license issuance and renewal ($50, was $40)
- Driver's license and ID card name change ($10, was $1.15)
- Replacement ID card ($10, was $5)
- Commercial driver license issuance and renewal ($55, was $48)
- Commercial driver license endorsement ($10, was $5)
- Commercial learner's permit ($10, was $5)
- Y restriction ($10, was $5)
- Taxicab authorization and renewal ($10, was $3.45)
For more information, visit dmv.de.gov.