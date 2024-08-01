DELAWARE- There is a new edition on the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) website.
DMV officials say “Della the Chatbox” began helping customers on its website in June. The DMV worked with Google Cloud and SID Global Solutions Digital while developing the A.I.-powered chatbox.
They say Della offers a human-like experience.
“Everything we execute on a daily basis is dictated by state or federal law, code, regulations or policy,” said Secretary of Transporation Nicole Majeski. “As you can imagine, the amount of data is extensive and can be overwhelming to navigate. That is where Della comes in. She exists to scour our website for the answer to your question, so do you not have to,” said Majeski.
DMV.de.gov gets 607,440 views per month, according to the DMV.