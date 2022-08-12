KENT COUNTY, Del. - Breast cancer survivor, Kari Lynn Overington, ordered and received her vanity license plate in Jan. 2021. The plate holds a special place in her heart, but now the Delaware DMV is recalling it. The plate reads, "F CANCER."
Overington says the plate has sparked meaningful conversations with strangers that have also battled cancer. She enjoys giving others the opportunity to talk about how the disease has affected their lives.
The DMV put forth a statement claiming although they sympathize with the plate's message, it does violate their policies on profane and obscene language.
However, Overington believes the plate does not contain profanity at all. She has removed the plate from her car but has not sent it back to the state, and does not have plans to do so.
Overington is now in the process of suing the Department of Motor Vehicles to defend her freedom of speech. The court has decided to proceed with the case as it raises an important question about the first amendment.