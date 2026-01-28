DELAWARE– The First State's Division of Motor Vehicles announced updated operating hours will go into effect Feb. 2.
Each location's new hours will be as follows:
Monday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The DMV says closing to the public 30 minutes earlier will allow employees to more efficiently complete required end-of-day procedures.
Eligible services are always available online at myDMV.delaware.gov.
Delaware's DMV says the Karen L. Johnson facility in Wilmington is expected to remain closed through February for repairs. The closure comes after Delaware State Police Cpl. Matthew "Ty" Snook was fatally shot there in a police-targeted attack by 44-year-old Rahman Rose, of Wilmington,
on Dec. 23, 2025.