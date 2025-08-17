DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Public Health is bringing a range of health services directly to communities through its "Mobile Health Unit". These units can be found in areas across the first state including Kent and Sussex counties.
DPH says the mobile unit, which is wheelchair-accessible, offers COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, flu shots, HIV testing, and more. They can also connect patients to clinical and community resources.
There are no appointments needed to be seen at one of the mobile health units.
A calendar with dates, times, and locations for Kent and Sussex counties can be found here.