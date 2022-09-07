ODESSA, Del. - Delaware State Police say a 39-year-old woman is facing her 5th offense DUI and related charges after troopers found her asleep in the driver's seat of a running car.
Police said that shortly before midnight Tuesday, troopers responded to the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue in Odessa regarding of someone who was asleep in a running vehicle.
Upon their arrival, troopers located a black 2014 Honda Accord that was stopped in the intersection. Police said the operator of the Accord, later identified as Sara Barbas, was asleep in the driver’s seat with the engine still running. Troopers reportedly detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Barbas’ breath and a DUI investigation ensued. Barbas was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 1.24 grams of marijuana and a THC vaporizer cartridge, according to police. A computer check of Barbas revealed that she had four prior convictions for DUI.
Barbas was transported to Troop 9 and charged with 5th offense DUI (felony), possession of marijuana, and no person shall stop, stand, or park within an intersection.
Barbas was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and was released after posting $5,002 secured bond.