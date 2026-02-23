DELAWARE - Delaware Electric Cooperative released more detailed estimated restoration times for power to be back up across the first state.
They say all major circuit outages that impact more than 500 customers have been assigned a crew with lineworkers on site, or will have a team onsite this evening, Feb 23. They say their goal is to restore these major outages tonight. They anticipate getting power back to about 60% of customers that currently do not have power. But, they add if crews encounter additional issues, the outages may not be resolved until tomorrow.
They say the major outages they hope to fix tonight are in the following areas:
- Angola by the Bay
- Swann Keys
- Camp Barnes
- West Bay
- Zoar
- Hollyville
- Old Furnace Road
- Hazlettville Road
- Stonewater Creek
- Trap Pond
- Cool Springs
- Sandtown and Route 10
- Sherwood Acres
- Senators
- Gills Neck Road
- Laurel Road and areas near Gumboro and Millsboro
- Conley's Chapel
- Banks Road and Route 24
- Chappel Lane
- Pyle Center
- Redden Road
DEC says customers who are part of smaller outages not listed should expect their power to come back at some point Tuesday. They say they are dedicating resources to fixing problems that restore power to the greatest number of homes first. If crews run into problems tomorrow with the smaller outages, some customers may not have power back until Wednesday morning. They say this is a worst-case scenario and will work to avoid this at all costs.
DEC says Rappahannock Electric Cooperative joined the Delaware-based contract crews and employees to help restore power. They say there were hundreds of trees down across power lines and took most of the day Monday to survey damage and make sure equipment was safe enough to reenergize.