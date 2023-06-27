DOVER, Del. - A furry entourage took over the Governor's office today, celebrating the passage of three bills that expand the state's abuse protections to include animal welfare.
Senate Bill 70, Senate Bill 71, and House Bill 95 were introduced in March and quickly made their way through the legislature.
Sponsored by Sen. Nicole Poore (D-District 12), Sen. Stephanie Hansen (D-District 10), and Rep. Krista Griffith (D-District 12), respectively, the bills were inspired by a seminar organized by Delaware Family Court Judge Jennifer Ranji last year.
"There is an incredible, undeniable link between abuse of animals, abuse of children, and domestic violence," said Judge Ranji.
SB70 recognizes animal abuse as a valid reason for obtaining a protection from abuse order (PFA). According to the Animal Welfare Center, 37 states currently provide for pets to be included in protection from abuse orders.
SB71 requires law enforcement agencies, the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families, and the Department of Justice to report suspected animal cruelty to the Office of Animal Welfare when discovered during child abuse cases.
HB95 mandates Delaware Family Courts to consider pets during divorce proceedings. A measure that the director of Delaware's Domestic Violence Council says will make a major difference for abuse victims.
"20 to 60 percent of victims of domestic violence opt to delay leaving their abusive partner because of pets and one study found that 40 percent choose not to leave because they're worried about harm to the pets that will come if they are not there," said Angela Sequin.
Brandywine Valley SPCA also played a key role in shaping the legislation. Officials there are glad to see its enactment before the end of the session.
"It's incredible and impressive that three bills were introduced just a few months ago were signed before June 30," said Tanner Polce, BVSPCA Chief Advancement Officer. "The only way that happens is support from all of the advocates."
The bills also provide protections for people who, in good faith, report animal abuse.