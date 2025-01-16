DELAWARE - Delaware Governor Bethany Hall-Long has signed an executive order creating a new LGBTQ+ commission in the First State.
According to LGBTQ+ advocacy group Sussex Pride, Hall-Long was joined by multiple community leaders as she established the new commission on January 16.
“Today's executive order is an important step toward progress, bringing us into alignment with our neighbors in Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.” said David Mariner, Executive Director of Sussex Pride.
“It is my hope that, through this commission, we can address the critical issues facing LGBTQ Delawareans,” Mariner continued. “This includes developing an LGBTQ health report with a tangible roadmap to health equity, increasing collaboration and communication on hate crimes and hate-related activities, and ensuring that nondiscrimination protections, guaranteed by law, are a reality for all of our residents.”
Governor-Elect Matt Meyer, set to be sworn in on January 21, will select the majority of the new commission’s 9 members.