Delaware Fire Crews Help Fight California Wildfires

DELAWARE - The Delaware Forest Service mobilized their Type 6 Wildland Engine for a fire assignment in Southern California.
The Delaware Wildland Fire Program announced the crew is made up of Engine Boss Sam Topper, Engine Boss Trainee James Charney, and Fire Fighter II/Faller II Trainee Tom Hairgrove. The crew will reportedly work to suppress new starts throughout Southern California, working with various agencies from all over the country.
The trio have a combined 45 years of firefighting experience. Forest Service officials say they will swap out the crew around August.
Cal Fire reports more than 3,600 wildfires that have burned at least 22,000 acres.