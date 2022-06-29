DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is reminding that the public that most consumer fireworks are illegal to possess and use in the state.
Sparklers and novelty items are permitted to be used only on July 4. Fireworks that shoot into the air and explode are illegal and not permitted to be used at any time. Firecrackers and bottle rockets are prohibited.
Aerial display fireworks are only permitted to be used by a licensed professional firework shooter. Areas used for aerial display fireworks are inspected and issued permits for the display to occur.
Several conditions must be met for a permit to be issued including a minimum distance of 200 feet from any structure and roadway. Larger mortar shells require additional distancing.
Municipalities throughout Delaware will be sponsoring professional firework shows on July 4.
"Leave the fireworks in the hands of the professionals," the state fire marshal's office said.