DELAWARE - The Delaware Forest Service Wildland Fire Program is relaunching its Federal Firefighter Property Program. Officials say the program is a valuable equipment assistance initiative designed to strengthen emergency response capabilities for fire departments across Delaware.
They say the program will help improve response times, enhance firefighter safety, and support wildfire and all-hazard preparedness.
They say surplus military and federal equipment will be transferred to states and placed back into service for wildfire suppression and emergency operation through partnerships with the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
The Delaware Forest Service says it will provide eligible fire departments access to essential equipment for free to help departments expand their resources.
They say participating agencies may receive equipment with minimal conditions for use and maintenance, and in many cases, get full ownership of the equipment.
Available equipment may include:
- Pickups, SUVs, utility vans, box trucks
- 2.5-ton and 5-ton trucks
- Fire tankers and pumpers
- Generators and trailers
- Light towers, light bars, and sirens
- Hoses, nozzles, and pumps
- Fresh air compressors and breathing apparatus
- Turnout gear
- Specialized tools and support equipment
Fire departments interested in participating can fill out the Firefighter Property Program Request Form. Applicants will also enter into a cooperative equipment possession agreement that outlines shared responsibilities between Delaware Forest Service and the participating department. For more information, click here.