DOVER, Del. - U.S. Senators Tom Carper, Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) on Friday announced three grants totaling more than $600,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to Delaware’s federally qualified health centers to expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts throughout the First State.
On November 22, 2022, HHS, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, announced a new $350 million initiative for HRSA-supported health centers to increase COVID-19 vaccines in their communities, with a specific focus on underserved populations. This funding will support health centers administering updated COVID-19 vaccines through mobile, drive-up, walk-up, or community-based vaccination events, including working with community-based organizations, and other efforts to increase the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.
“As we enter the winter months, it’s vital we supply our federally qualified health centers the funding and resources they need to get shots in the arms of Delawareans up and down our state,” said Delaware’s congressional delegation. “Westside Family Healthcare, Henrietta Johnson Medical Center and La Red provide care to individuals and families, regardless of their ability to pay. Their medical providers and staff have been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines as well as working to enroll as many Delawareans as possible in affordable health insurance. We are proud to continue to support their life-saving efforts.”
Below is the list of grantees and amount each has received:
- $299,929 for Westside Family Healthcare
- $161,234 for Henrietta Johnson Medical Center
- $181,732 for La Red Health Center