LAUREL, Del. - Governor John Carney officially ended Delaware's COVID-19 state of emergency on Tuesday and lifted mask requirements at all schools and child care facilities. However, students and parents have mixed feelings about the school mask mandate coming to an end.
17-year-old, Shawn Dyson, attends Laurel High School. Shawn says, as a student, he's glad the school mask mandate is over.
“It's a good thing the masks are going away. I feel like it should've always been optional. I think it's a good thing that everything is going away. We're having our own freedom to choose what we want,” says Shawn.
Yazzmine has kids in school. She says, despite the Governor lifting the school mask mandate, she wants her kids to keep wearing them at school.
“It’s honestly for their protection from other people and other people that's in contact with COVID. I definitely don't see my kids taking the mask off anytime soon,” says Yazzmine.
Stacey Lane is a mother of two. She says she's allowing her kids to decide if they want to wear mask or not.
“They're the ones that are having to live with the mask on. I actually asked my kids what they want to do and they're going to continue to wear the mask until they feel more comfortable. I think it’s best for them to decide to give them their independence,” says Lane.
While masks may be optional, Delaware school districts can still require staff and students to wear them at their respective schools.
The Governor has also ended the vaccine or regular testing requirements for educators and state employees. It's been almost two years but mask requirements are coming to an end.