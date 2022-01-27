Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and eastern and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. &&