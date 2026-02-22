DELAWARE- Delaware Governor Matt Meyer has announced a Level 1 Driving Warning is in effect statewide as blizzard conditions continue across the First State.
Under the warning, anyone driving is instructed to exercise extra caution and neighbors are encouraged not to drive unless for a safety, health, or business reason.
The Level 1 Driving Warning coincides with Delaware’s State of Emergency.
Delaware officials say Code Purple Shelters are open 24 hours statewide for those needing refuge, meals, and other resources.
Delawareans are also advised to do the following:
-Sign up for the Delaware Emergency Notification System (DENS) at de.gov/dens for updates on hazardous conditions.
-Visit NWS’ Winter Weather Dashboard that shows the short-term forecast for winter weather conditions in the three-state region that includes Delaware.
-Follow DelDOT’s traffic advisory radio stations, WTMC, for streaming updates from WTMC Radio 1380AM and 98.5 FM. . Listen to WTMC through the DelDOT app, which provides real-time updates on roadway and transit conditions.
-Visit PrepareDE.org for full lists of emergency items for the home and car.
Stay up to date on the winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.
Manténgase informado sobre la tormenta invernal a nuestra área con la aplicación del tiempo de Telemundo Delmarva, disponible para Apple y Android.