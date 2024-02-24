DELAWARE - A Delaware Superior Court judge has struck down the state's early voting and permanent absentee voting system.
The lawsuit filed by the chair of the Delaware Republican Party and the Public Interest Legal Foundation alleged that the constitution only allows voting to be held on one day, but that the state's early voting provision allows for up to 10 days of early voting.
Back in 2022, the state's Supreme Court found the universal mail-in voting and same day registration in the state was unconstitutional.
The judge's findings read in part "The Court's role-indeed, our duty-is to hold the challenged statutory enactments up to the light of our Constitution and determine whether they are consonant or discordant with it. The enactments of the General Assembly challenged today are inconsistent with our Constitution and therefore cannot stand."
It is unclear if this ruling will face an appeal. The Delaware presidential primary is scheduled for April 2.