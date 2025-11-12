Delaware launches air quality survey

DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is asking residents to share their thoughts on local air quality through a new statewide survey.
The brief online survey invites Delawareans to rate the quality of the air where they live, identify pollution sources that concern them most, and describe how they access air quality information. DNREC officials say the feedback will help guide future monitoring, outreach, and policy efforts to better protect public health and the environment.
“We continuously monitor air conditions statewide, but data alone doesn’t tell the full story,” said Angela Marconi, director of DNREC’s Division of Air Quality. “We want to understand how Delawareans experience air quality in their daily lives.”
The Division of Air Quality operates 11 monitoring stations across Delaware that track major pollutants such as ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur. The data are shared with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and made publicly available through DNREC’s air data tool, which provides hourly updates and maps of real-time air conditions.
DNREC says the new survey offers residents another way to contribute to the state’s understanding of air quality and its impacts on communities. The five-minute questionnaire is confidential, though participants may provide an email address for future updates.
The survey, available in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole, is open through Monday, Dec. 15 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/YVW7NDR.
More information about Delaware’s air quality programs can be found at de.gov/airquality.