DELAWARE- On Aug. 26, the Delaware State Police and partnering agencies launched a statewide Blue Envelope Program, designed to support drivers with disabilities and improve communication with law enforcement during high-stress situations, such as traffic stops.
Developed in partnership with the Delaware State Police, Delaware Association of Chiefs of Police, University of Delaware Center for Disabilities Studies, Office of Highway Safety, and the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles, the free program provides drivers with autism and other disabilities a small envelope to present to police officers.
The envelope holds a driver's license, registration, insurance, medical information, and tips for officers. These help officers understand the driver's needs and ensure safer interactions for all.
For all drivers, seeing flashing lights in the rearview mirror and hearing sirens can be stressful. Michael Bridges, a driver with a disability, says those moments can be especially overwhelming.
"I've had state troopers pull up behind me, ask me what's going on, and I can't. I'm going through something right now."
Sgt. Timothy Maloney of the Milford Police Department says officers also face challenges when drivers have difficulty communicating, which can often lead to misunderstandings.
"Being contacted by a police officer could be very scary for them, and they might not know how to communicate that. The officer might perceive that as them not being cooperative."
These challenges are what the newly launched Blue Envelope Program aims to address.
Charles Sawchenko, a retired lieutenant with the Delaware State Police and now a behavioral health consultant with the University of Delaware Center for Disability Studies, says the envelope clearly signals to officers that a driver has a disability.
"Once a Blue Envelope is presented by a driver or a family member in a vehicle, it immediately communicates to the first responder, or, more likely, police officer, that that person has a disability."
Capt. Lance Skinner of the Delaware State Police adds that the program can reduce tension during traffic stops and make interactions safer and more comfortable for officers and drivers.
"This simple envelope could de-escalate the situation rather quickly."
After learning about the program, Bridges says he plans to pick up a Blue Envelope immediately, hoping it will help drivers and officers in situations where communication can be especially challenging.
"I would love to have a Blue Envelope. I'm pretty sure it would make things a lot easier on the drivers and the police."
According to the Delaware State Police, a few local agencies have joined the effort, including Milford, Dover, and Camden. Officials hope all agencies across Delaware will participate to improve communication and safety for everyone.
People interested in obtaining a Blue Envelope can visit any Delaware State Police troop location.