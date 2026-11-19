MILFORD, Del. – Delaware health officials are marking 10 years of coordinated stroke care with a new statewide campaign aimed at helping residents recognize stroke symptoms and get emergency treatment faster.
The Delaware Division of Public Health and Delaware Stroke System of Care officially launched Stroke Smart Delaware Thursday during an event at Bayhealth Hospital's Sussex Campus in Milford.
The public education initiative aims to reduce delays in stroke treatment by teaching Delawareans how to recognize warning signs and why it's critical to call 911 immediately.
Health officials say the state has made significant progress since establishing its Stroke System of Care in 2016, improving coordination between emergency responders, hospitals and health care providers.
Those improvements include faster assessments by paramedics, more efficient hospital treatment protocols and expanded access to specialized stroke care.
State EMS Medical Director Dr. Robert Rosenbaum said Delaware has also expanded its use of Delaware State Police aviation to transport suspected severe stroke patients from Kent and Sussex counties to a comprehensive stroke center in New Castle County.
When the program began, officials say they were flying approximately one stroke patient per month. That number has since increased to 15 to 16 patients per month.
Despite those advances, officials say getting patients to recognize symptoms and seek help remains a major challenge.
"Almost a third of patients who arrive at our hospitals with stroke came in in private vehicles," officials said during Thursday's presentation.
Bayhealth Stroke Program Coordinator Kimberly Holmes said public awareness is critical because stroke treatment is time-sensitive.
"It is up to community members, all of us, to be able to recognize the signs and symptoms of stroke because time equals brain," Holmes said. "We know that the quicker that we can get people into a hospital and into an emergency department, we can treat them."
Stroke Smart Delaware will work with schools, businesses, senior centers, houses of worship, health systems, medical practices, local governments and community organizations to distribute educational materials and resources.
The initiative encourages residents to remember the BE FAST acronym when looking for possible stroke symptoms:
B – Balance: Sudden loss of balance or coordination.
E – Eyes: Sudden vision changes.
F – Face: Facial drooping.
A – Arms: Weakness in an arm or leg.
S – Speech: Difficulty speaking or slurred speech.
T – Time: Call 911 immediately.
Officials emphasized that people should not drive themselves or wait to see if symptoms improve.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds.
Delaware's Division of Public Health reported that stroke accounted for 46 deaths per 100,000 Delawareans between 2016 and 2022, compared to the national rate of 37 deaths per 100,000 during the same period.
State officials say the need for continued education is particularly important in rural communities, where longer travel times can create additional challenges for patients seeking emergency care.
Governor Matt Meyer also issued a proclamation Thursday recognizing Stroke Smart Delaware.
Officials say the campaign is part of the state's continued effort to reduce stroke-related deaths and long-term disabilities by ensuring more people know how to recognize the warning signs and act quickly.
The message from health officials: Don't drive. Don't wait. Don't hope it gets better. If you suspect a stroke, call 911.