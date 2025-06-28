DELAWARE - Delaware lawmakers have passed a resolution to create an Automobile Insurance Reform Task Force across the state.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 111 establishes the Automobile Insurance Reform Task Force. The new group will examine ways to "suppress rising insurance costs, reform medical payment structures, and help residents and businesses keep more of their wages."
State Senator Spiros Mantzavinos introduced the legislation. He says, “Over the last several months, we’ve heard unprecedented concern from constituents struggling with the rising cost of living,”...“With car insurance rates climbing too, this task force will bring together experts to find real solutions and deliver much-needed relief to Delaware families.”
Supporters say high medical costs and severe weather events linked to climate change are major drivers of insurance rate hikes. Lawmakers say the task force plans to propose data-driven reforms to address these issues and help make insurance more affordable.
The resolution passed both the Senate and the House.