DELAWARE- Delaware is among the states that could face federal funding cuts after President Trump on Tuesday announced that sanctuary jurisdictions may lose payments starting February 1.
The U.S. Department of Justice defines a sanctuary jurisdiction as one that limits or blocks local law enforcement from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Delaware is among 13 states the DOJ classifies this way, even though it does not have any officially designated sanctuary cities.
President Trump made an announcement Tuesday at the Detroit Economic Club, saying the federal government will cut off funding to sanctuary jurisdictions starting next month: "Starting February 1st, we're not making any payments to sanctuary cities or states having sanctuary cities because they do everything possible to protect criminals at the expense of American citizens."
Trump reinforced the message on Wednesday on Truth Social, calling sanctuary jurisdictions a source of crime and warning that states would have to cover the costs themselves.
The post read: "Effective February first, no more payments will be made by the federal government to states for their corrupt criminal protection centers known as sanctuary cities. All they do is breed crime and violence! If States want them, they will have to pay for them! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"
Delaware has been labeled a sanctuary jurisdiction before. In 2025, the DOJ temporarily included the state, as well as New Castle County, Camden, and Newark, on its list before later removing them.
The announcement has divided Delaware lawmakers.
Democratic lawmaker Sen. Trey Paradee expressed concern that stricter enforcement could harm the state's economy and local communities, saying the last thing Delaware needs is aggressive federal immigration action.
"The last thing we need in our state is thugs—federal agents—coming in and disrupting our Hispanic communities because it will destroy the Delaware economy....Wake up, start watching the news, and start becoming aware of what's happening in the streets of cities and other parts of the country. We don't want to see that in Delaware."
In 2025, Gov. Matt Meyer signed legislation, including HB 142 and HB 153, limiting local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The bills prohibit state resources from assisting ICE without warrants and restrict local enforcement of civil immigration violations.
Republican lawmaker Rep. Lyndon Yearick called President Trump's request fair, saying previous state decisions send the wrong message and stressing the need for a better working relationship with the federal government.
"If someone provides funding to a person or organization, there are going to be expectations that come with it... Not wanting to work with ICE, I don't think it's sending a very good signal regarding public safety, which should be the government's number one priority. Again, we're trying to work to provide the safest and most secure environment for our families. And I think having a better working relationship with DC would go a long way."
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said the state is prepared to challenge any attempt to withhold funding.
In a statement to WBOC, Jennings said, "We have taken this administration to court nearly 50 times in the past year. We are ready to do it again if they follow through on this lawless threat."
A few months ago, WBOC asked the attorney general how much these lawsuits have cost Delaware taxpayers. Jennings said: "The average cost of each lawsuit is effectively $0 because the staff who work these cases—a core team of four attorneys and one paralegal—are paid fixed salaries rather than billable hours."
Last year, a judge blocked the Trump administration from withholding federal funding from more than 30 cities that limited cooperation with federal immigration authorities.