DOVER, DE- A serious blood shortage across Delmarva has leaders sounding the alarm. On Friday, the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus partnered with the Blood Bank of Delmarva to hold a press conference aimed at raising awareness and increasing donations from minority communities.
Earlier this year, the Blood Bank of Delmarva declared a blood shortage emergency, reporting that the region's supply had dropped to just a 2-day reserve, down from the usual 7-day supply.
In response, state leaders with the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus rolled up their sleeves — not just to give blood — but to call for more donations, highlighting a growing gap that is putting lives at risk across the region.
Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris, D-District 32 and a member of the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus, said the press conference was vital to draw attention to the shortage and its impact on minority communities.
"We're having a shortage, but not only a shortage. We don't have enough Black donors. And that is key, not just for people who are of Black descent, but also because such a large portion of the Black community is type O, which provides universal assistance."
Currently, the Blood Bank of Delmarva says African Americans make up just 5.7 percent of blood donors, even though they represent 22.5 percent of Delaware's population. By comparison, white residents make up more than 60 percent of the state's population and account for nearly 90 percent of donors.
Tony Prado of the Blood Bank of Delmarva said the gap in minority donations has serious consequences and has had a major impact on the blood supply.
"Just expanding that by one or two percent would have tremendous positive reverberations that would actually lead to, believe it or not, no more blood emergencies like we already declared earlier in February."
Leaders say the statistics highlight why participation from minority communities is so important. One in three African-American donors is a match for patients with sickle cell disease, who often require extensive blood transfusions.
Chloe Homich of the Blood Bank of Delmarva said more donations from the Black community not only strengthen the overall blood supply but are also critical for patients needing compatible blood, particularly those with sickle cell disease, which predominantly affects the Black population.
"It's easier to find these extended matches from genetically similar donors. So we really do rely on our Black donors to help us provide these extended matches for our patients."
Leaders also note that Black donors are more likely to have Type O blood, the universal type, showing that donations from minority communities benefit the entire community, not just specific groups.
While the event focused on encouraging minority communities to donate, Homich emphasized that everyone needs to step up.
"Having a diverse blood supply ensures that we can meet our community's needs. And if the closer that split is to reflect the diversity in our community, the fewer challenges we're going to encounter."
The Blood Bank of Delmarva says anyone interested in donating can walk in, make an appointment, or find more information on its website.