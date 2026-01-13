DOVER, Del. — Delaware lawmakers returned to Legislative Hall on Tuesday, kicking off the new legislative session. Lawmakers shared a wide-ranging list of priorities for the new year with WBOC, including affordable housing, education funding, health care access, and potential changes to voter ID laws.
The House and Senate reconvened at 2 p.m., marking the start of a session that will run through June 30.
Lawmakers wasted little time getting back to work. Local law enforcement was honored through a formal recognition of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9th. Lawmakers also moved along legislation on the first day back in Dover. Bipartisan legislation approved by the House aims to limit the use of cell phones in Delaware schools.
Senate Bill 106 would require school districts and charter schools to adopt policies restricting student use of cell phones during school hours. The policies would be created with input from educators. The bill now heads back to the Senate for consideration.
With the legislature back in full swing, Democratic Sen. Russ Huxtable (District 6) said housing will be a major focus of his this year, particularly efforts to expand affordable housing options across the state. Health care is also expected to be a key topic, with discussions centered on access and affordability.
"The Rural Health Transformation fund that's going to be implemented here, I certainly want to stay engaged with the Governor's Office on that. I think it's going to be really important to have a medical school in Sussex County, in terms of what that means for health care capacity in our area," Huxtable said.
Lawmakers also anticipate debate over how property reassessments are conducted, as well as a possible overhaul of the state’s education funding system.
Republican Rep. Bryan Shupe (District 36) said he plans to introduce a financial literacy bill that would require lawmakers to take financial literacy courses. Shupe said transparency will also be a priority for him this session, both from the state government and Delaware residents.
"I actually have my first bill in committee tomorrow, it's on creating the requirements for identification for voting. You would have to have a valid photo ID to vote," Shupe said. "I'm also working on a one-page website for the state of Delaware that will have all FOIA requests put on that one page."
Republican Sen. Rich Collins (District 41) said he plans to introduce a bill tackling the governor’s emergency powers. Collins said legislation is being prepared to give the governor flexibility to act during emergencies, while still ensuring power to the general assembly.
"I'm going to put a bill in shortly that will allow the governor the flexibility to declare an emergency, for a certain period of time," Collins said. "Because if it is an emergency, there are some things that have to be dealt with, and you can't have that done by committee. But after a certain period of time, I believe the General Assembly should not be locked out of the process."
Collins said that, as it currently stands in Delaware law, the governor is able to have those emergency decisions last until the end of his or her term.
This current legislative session in Delaware runs through June 30th.