DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Agriculture has announced the restrictions on the movement of rescue and shelter dogs in and out of the state due to a kennel cough outbreak have been lifted.
First put into place on July 12th, the restrictions came in response to multiple reports of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC) in Delaware shelters. The Department of Agriculture’s Section of Poultry and Animal Health says the signs of CIRDC, or kennel cough, include lethargy, fever, nasal and/or ocular discharge, lack of appetite, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Under the restrictions, out-of-state dogs were prohibited from entering Delaware shelters are rescues, and any dogs adopted in-state were required to remain there.
On August 12th, the Department of Agriculture said those control orders had been lifted, and movement of shelter dogs could resume without restriction. Dogs moving into Delaware are still required to have a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection completed by a veterinarian. Dogs older than four months must also be vaccinated for rabies.
In a social media post, the Brandywine Valley SPCA celebrated the restriction lift and said dogs would be available for out-of-state adoption beginning Tuesday.