DOVER, DE -A Lincoln man is behind bars after a Wednesday evening arrest on drug and weapons charges.
The Dover Police Department says 29-year-old Khiheim Hanzer, was arrested the evenig of September 11th. The investigation began at 7:04 p.m. when members of the Dover Police Department's Street Crime Unit contacted Hanzer in a parking lot in the 500 Block of North DuPont Highway. Hanzer had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody without incident. Upon searching Hanzer, police found over $700 in suspected drug money, 22 bags of heroin, 3.2 grams of crack cocaine, and a loaded Glock 42 handgun.
Hanzer has been charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Hanzer was being held at SCI on $116,400 cash bail.