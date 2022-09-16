Delaware Man Dies in Accident in Harrington

HARRINGTON, De. - A Delaware man has died after an accident this morning in the Harrington area. According to Delaware State Police, around 6:12 on Friday morning, a 64-year-old man from Delaware was driving his Ford pickup truck on Prospect Church Road and passed the Hammondtown Road intersection. That's when police say the truck drifted off the road hitting a house and then hitting both a wooden clothesline post and a tree. Police say they are unsure why the car drifted off the road.
DSP investigators say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police also do not believe drugs or alcohol played any part in the accident. The identity of the Delaware man is being withheld pending the notification to his next of kin.
Investigators say the road has since reopened but are asking anyone who may have witnessed this accident to call Cpl/3 J. Lane by calling 302-698-8457. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3.